Oxfam: Israel's Use Of The Weapon Of Famine Is Unforgivable

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- Oxfam accused Israel Friday of "collective punishment" of more than two million civilians in the Gaza Strip, saying that the use of the weapon of starvation is "unforgivable."
Oxfam wrote on the X platform, "The call for urgent aid and a ceasefire now are necessary."
They wrote that "more than two million civilians in the Gaza Strip are subjected to collective punishment so that the world can see how Israel uses starvation as a weapon of war."
