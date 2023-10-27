UNGA To Deliberate On Israeli Aggression In Gaza Following Jordanian Proposal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 27 (Petra) - The United Nations General Assembly is set to cast its vote on a draft resolution proposed by Jordan concerning the Israeli aggression against Gaza at 10 PM this evening. The deliberations will persist post-vote as previously scheduled.This decision by the General Assembly stems from a proposal spearheaded by Jordan, with the draft resolution garnering the backing of 42 nations.Conventionally, the Assembly casts its vote on draft resolutions subsequent to hearing statements from member nations.This session will witness statements from a staggering 113 countries and organizations, all voicing their stance on the Palestinian issue.For the Jordanian-initiated draft resolution to gain approval, it necessitates a two-thirds majority of affirmative or negative votes. Notably, abstentions and absences will not factor into the final vote tally.