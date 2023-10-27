Three Israelis Injured After Missile Struck Tel Aviv Building

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, October 27 (Petra) -- Three Israelis were injured Friday after a missile fired by the Palestinian resistance fell on a building in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and its surroundings after being hit by a missile launched from the Gaza Strip.Israeli media quoted medical sources as saying, "The injured were taken to Ikhlov Hospital, and the wounds of one of the injured were described as moderate, while the injuries of the others were described as minor."After direct damage to the building, a fire broke out that spread to several floors, and the Home Front Command asked the Israelis to avoid reaching the area and allow emergency forces to deal with the incident.