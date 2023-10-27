Red Cross: We Brought A Medical Team, Experts And Relief Trucks Into Gaza

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross said a ten-person team, including medical staff and experts from the committee, crossed the border into Gaza Friday.A Red Cross statement reported by CNN said: "A team of war surgeons and a weapons contamination specialist were among 10 experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross who arrived in Gaza Friday and entered alongside six International Committee trucks carrying urgently needed medical supplies and water purification supplies."

