Prime Minister Meets US Assistant Secretary Of State For Near Eastern Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
DOHA: HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Sunday with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Anne Patterson and her accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.
During the meeting, they discussed ties of cooperation between the two countries and means of developing and enhancing them, in addition to the developments in the region.
MENAFN27102023000063011010ID1107320566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.