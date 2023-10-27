Groupe Casino: Details On Payment Obligations Under Financial Instruments Issued By The Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Details on payment obligations under financial instruments issued by the Group

Paris, 27 October 2023

Further to the press releases of 25 August 2023, 8 September 2023 and 4 October 2023, Casino Group states that, in respect of the EMTN bonds maturing in 2026 and the perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2005, the President of the Paris Commercial Court has granted grace periods (délais de grâce) until the end of the conciliation proceedings of Casino regarding the payment of claims due during these proceedings.

It should be specified that the opening on 25 October 2023 of accelerated safeguard proceedings for the benefit of Casino and certain of its subsidiaries entails the suspension for the duration of the proceedings of all payment obligations in respect of previous financial debts, i.e. in particular in respect of unsecured high-yield bonds, EMTN bonds and perpetual subordinated notes issued by Casino.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice

