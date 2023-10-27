Diwali: 4 Dessert Recipes You Need To Try

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:41 PM

No Diwali celebrations are complete without delectable Indian delicacies. Here are four desserts you can include in your menu to prepare the perfect dinner for your friends and family...

Gajar ka halwa

Serving: 2 People

Ingredients:

.Carrot...200gm

.Sugar....80gm

.Ghee....50gm

.Khoya....60gm

.Cardamom powder....3gm

.Milk....250ml

.Cashew nut...10gm

.Almond...8gm

.Raisins...5gm

Directions:

.First wash the carrots and peel them, then set the peeled carrot aside.

. Then grate the carrots with a hand grater.

.In a heavy Kadai (wok), add all the grated carrots and pour in milk then switch on the burner with low-medium flame. Mix it well grated carrots and milk together.

. Cook this mixture on a low-medium heat and keep stirring continuously, then add ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder.

.Simmer till the mixture starts to thicken and reduces more, stir at intervals.

. When the mixture has reduced to a pudding consistency, add khoya, cashew nuts, almond slice, and raisins.

.Serve Gajar ka halwa warm from the pan, garnish with dry fruits.

Serving: 2 People

Ingredients

.Milk300ml

.Cooking cream150ml

.Cardamom powder 2gm

.White chocolate20gm

.Sugar20gm

.Pista15gm

.Mango puree6 gm

.Raspberry crispy1gm

Directions:

.Pour milk into a heavy bottom pot and bring it to boil on medium flame, add sugar and cardamom powder and keep stirring.

.Turn off the gas when it gets condensed to half quantity then take off the Rabri mixture from the pot, and then add white chocolate and mix it well.

.Cool it down. Once cool, add the mango puree and mix well. (or blend it)

.Pour this mixture into kulfi molds and freeze for 3-4 hours until set.

.Remove from the molds and serve with crispy raspberry & and dry fruits while serving.

Serving: 2 People

Ingredients

.Refined flour.....................100 gm

.Sugar ................................80 gm

.Cardamom 0

.Water..................................40gm

.Pista...................................50 gm

.Raspberry crispy.................2 gm

.Milk........................................2 cups

.Silver leaf..............................0.1 leaf

Directions:

.Jalebi batter:Take a mixing bowl and put refined flour saffron and water and mix it very well until it is thick but has a slightly flowing consistency. Keep it aside at room temperature for 5-6 hours to ferment. This step is important to give that unique crispness to Jalebi.

.To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Boil the syrup until it attains one string consistency and add saffron to give a perfect colour and flavour. Stir well to prepare the final sugar syrup. This will be used to soak the jalebi to give them sweetness.

.Now, heat Ghee in a pan over medium flame, fill the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth (or piping bag, squeeze bottle) and pierce a small hole in the cloth. Now just squeeze the muslin cloth to make concentric circles. Fry till jalebis from both the sides until they are crispy in texture and golden in colour.

.Soak the jalebis for 3-4 minutes in warm sugar syrup. Ensure that the sugar syrup is warm and not very hot, as this will make the jalebis limp. Don't soak the jalebis for too long if you wish to retain their crispiness.

.Pour 2 cups of milk into a heavy bottom pot and bring it to boil on medium flame, add sugar and cardamom powder and keep stirring. Turn off when it gets condensed to half quantity then take off Rabri mixturee from the pot and cool it down.

.Take serving plate and use cold Rabri and assemble jalebi on it and garnish with Pistachios, silver leaf, fresh cress, and crispy raspberry.

Serving: 2 people

Ingredients

.Rasmalai...1 piece

.Sugar...80gm

.Whipping cream...60gm

.Pista...3gm

.Raspberry crispy...2gm

.Milk...2 cups

.Coconut milk powder8...gm

.Gold leaf...0.1 leaf

. Bambino...10gm

Directions:

. For Rabri, pour milk into a heavy bottom pot and bring it to boil on medium flame, add saffron, sugar, keep stirring and turn off when it gets condensed to half quantity then add coconut milk powder. then take off Rabri mixture from the pot and cool it down.

.Then make a mousse (Rabri and whipping cream)

.Take mould use Rabri mousse and stuff with rasmalai and fridge it.

.Take the bambino (vermicelli) and deep fry until golden brown, then keep it aside.

.Then demould rasmalai to serving plate and garnish with pistachio, rose Patel and crispy raspberry, crispy bambino (vermicelli) and pour Rabri on it.

Neeraj Rana is the head chef at Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR Walk, Dubai.