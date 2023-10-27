Abu Dhabi International Airport Posts 29.3% Increase In Passenger Traffic In Q3-23

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi International Airport today released its passenger traffic results for the third quarter of 2023.

The report shows healthy figures of 5,951,025 passenger traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport between 1st July and 30th September, an increase of 29.3%, compared to the same period last year. Abu Dhabi International Airport further recorded 37,903 movements in Q3 2023, an increase of 21.8% compared to Q3 2022.

Abu Dhabi's connectivity also expanded significantly, with 119 destinations served from Abu Dhabi International Airport by 24 airlines. The busiest destinations being served in Q3 2023 included London (238,196 passengers), Mumbai (228,189 passengers) Kochi (191,883 passengers), Cairo (172,570 passengers) and Doha (168,417 passengers).

Abu Dhabi Airports also handled 143,979 tonnes of air freight during the same period.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said:“We are happy to report passenger figures that continue to show double-digit growth for both passengers and movements. We are attracting major international airlines to Abu Dhabi, with Air France and SunExpress all scheduled to start this IATA Winter season, and we further welcome British Airways' recent announcement to return to Abu Dhabi in April 2024. Terminal A brings a host of new capabilities and facilities, and will be key to airline and, consequently, passenger growth.”