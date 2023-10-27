Israeli Occupation's Aggression Martyrs Palestinians In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Palestinians were martyred today as a result of Israeli occupation aircraft targeting their vehicle in the southern Gaza Strip, while others were injured during confrontations with occupation forces in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that the occupation aircraft targeted a vehicle in which four Palestinian farmers were traveling in the East of Khan Yunis located in the south of the Gaza Strip, which led to their martyrdom.

In the West Bank, four young men were injured by live bullets during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, at the northern entrance to Bethlehem, and were subsequently transferred to a hospital in the area.

In Jerusalem, only 5,000 carried out the Friday prayer in Al Aqsa mosque, as a result of the strict security measures undertaken by the Israeli occupation forces.