Sikka.Ai Unveils Next-Gen Business Intelligence Dashboard For Dentists At“Optimizer Day”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sikka, a leader in innovative dental solutions, is proud to announce "Optimizer Day", a virtual event for dental professionals. This event celebrates the practice analytics tool, OptimizerTM, which has been helping individual practitioners, group practices, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) since Dental Practice Optimizer® first launched in 2006. It empowers dental professionals to instantly access their most important business Key Performance Indicators for enhanced practice management, return on investment, and business growth.



At Optimizer Day, sikka will reveal the upcoming launch of Optimizer X, which represents an evolved version of the original OptimizerTM. Optimizer X, with close to two decades of experience stemming from its previous generations, aims to revolutionize how business is done for the dental industry yet again with a faster easy-to-use interface and capabilities tailored for DSOs.



sikka's Optimizer Day is an event for dental professionals looking to stay ahead in a dynamic and competitive field. Speakers include Patrick Assioun, Owner & CEO of Passion Dental Services, Shaun Pryor, CEO of Practice Management Partners, and JoAnne Tanner, Founder of Tanner Management. This virtual event will provide insights into how industry leaders leverage OptimizerTM for:



Business Management: Streamlining and simplifying dental practice management, allowing for the focus to be on what matters most – patients.



Sales & Acquisition: Making data-driven decisions, improving sales performance, and identifying growth opportunities with Optimizer's advanced analytics.



Enhancing Practice Efficiency: Optimizing practice efficiency, reducing overhead, and improving patient care through the power of real-time analytics.



"The first and one of the most successful business intelligence programs for the dental industry, OptimizerTM has endured the test of time and helped dozens of DSOs grow tenfold. We are proud to launch the next generation Optimizer X which is totally redesigned, faster and fully backwards compatible. Come see us at Optimizer Day." – Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of sikka



Optimizer Day connects like-minded dental professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders, promising to set new standards in dental practice analytics.



Key Event Details:



Date: November 10th, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Location: Virtual Event (Link to be provided upon registration)



To register for "Optimizer Day", visit the Summit page .



For more information about Sikka and OptimizerTM, visit the OptimizerTM page .



About Sikka



Sikka is a leading artificial intelligence company providing solutions that empower dental, oral surgery, optometry, and, veterinary professionals to thrive in today's competitive healthcare landscape. Sikka provides app developers tools to support these solutions with award-winning API connections that allow for seamless integration within more than 94% of the software systems. With a commitment to excellence and continuous innovation, we are redefining the future of dental, oral surgery, optometry and veterinary practices.

Brian Wu

sikka

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn