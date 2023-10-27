Spinxpress Laundry Announces Grand Opening Of New Katy, Texas Location With Special Offers And Attractions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us on Saturday, November 4th from 9AM-3PM for free laundry, hourly raffles, and a chance to win a 65' TV and Nintendo Switch!

KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SpinXpress Laundry, an innovator in the Texas laundry service sector, is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new location at 920 S Mason Rd, STE A, Katy, TX 77450 on Saturday, November 4th, from 9AM-3PM. The new facility aims to elevate the standard laundry experience by integrating advanced technology and convenience.

To commemorate the grand opening, SpinXpress Laundry will host a special event featuring a 'Wash for Free' promotion. Attendees will have the opportunity to utilize the facility's high-efficiency washers and experience the quality of services offered.

The grand opening event will also feature a variety of special attractions, including:

-1st 25 customers get FREE laundry for 1 month

-Doorbuster prizes for the first 50 customers

-FREE Lunch

-Amusement Park Bounce House

-Raffle Prizes Every Hour (65' TV, Nintendo Switch, Fire Tablet & more!)

-Balloon Artist, Face Painter, Photo Booth, DJ & More!

Don't miss this chance to be among the first to enjoy our exceptional services and special offers. RSVP now to secure your spot at our Grand Opening and stay updated with the latest news!

About SpinXpress Laundry:

SpinXpress Laundry is not just a better laundry, but a better laundry experience. Visit any of our locations in Greater Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and South Texas for a great customer experience - Clean, Bright, Safe – That's The SpinXpress Way!

SpinXpress Laundry - Katy

Al Patel

SpinXpress Laundry

+1 210-570-9203



