Zayed Higher Organisation For People Of Determination Participating In 'Tarahum - For Gaza' Campaign

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) – The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination is participating in the 'Tarahum - for Gaza' Relief Campaign, launched nationwide under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to provide aid to the Palestinian people affected by the war in Gaza.

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has taken the initiative to organise an internal donation campaign, in collaboration with its members with determination, as well as its organisational staff, in coordination with the Human Resources Authority. This effort involves donations, the purchase of food items, and their packaging to prepare comprehensive food baskets, with the goal of supporting families, children, and deserving groups in the Gaza Strip.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan, the Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People with Determination, stated that the organisation's participation in this humanitarian campaign, is in line with the UAE's humanitarian efforts to assist the affected individuals in the Gaza Strip. These humanitarian values are reflected in numerous initiatives undertaken by the country to support and provide relief to the Palestinians, especially children and women.

He expressed his gratitude to the officials of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for their swift response to the request from Zayed Higher Organization to participate in the campaign.