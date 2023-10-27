Industrialist Career Fair Concludes With Over 3,000 Immediate-Hire Interviews For Emirati Talent Across UAE

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABUDHABI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Industrialist Career Fair for industry and advanced technology concluded on Thursday in Abu Dhabi with the participation of more than 3,000 Emirati youth from across all seven emirates. The exhibition offered on-the-spot interviews for immediate hires, as well as direct employment and training opportunities across more than 73 companies and institutions across the advanced industry and technology sectors in the UAE.

The first-of-its-kind in the region, the event was held from 24-26 October at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, showcasing on-the-spot interviews for immediate hiring for local talent in industry and advanced technology. Organized by The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), The Industrialist Career Fair was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said:“The exhibition aligns with the ministry's strategic objectives to develop the industrial sector, enhance its competitiveness, and strengthen its contribution to economic diversification and sustainable economic development, under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program and Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

He continued:“Investing in local talent and enhancing their professional capabilities is a national priority. The exhibition has provided an effective platform to educate young Emiratis about the importance of the national industrial sector as well as on the vast opportunities for professional and career development. It also enabled us to identify their skills and capabilities to enhance our ability to match national talent with job market requirements in the industrial sector.

The ministry will continue to launch similar initiatives to increase the participation of Emirati talent in industry and advanced technology, especially in the private sector.”

Al Suwaidi added:“The Industrialist Career Fair has achieved great success in its inaugural edition, reflecting the ministry's collaborative model for strategic partnerships. The exhibition attracted more than 3,000 Emirati youth seeking to be a part of the national industrial sector's growth and development, in addition to joining train-to-hire programs that the ministry launches in collaboration with the private sector and training centers in the UAE.”

Al Suwaidi called on Emirati youth to take part in the ministry's programs and initiatives, launched in collaboration with its strategic partners, to contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the national industrial sector and take advantage of the promising opportunities for growth and development.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) said:“The extensive participation of our local talent reflects Emirati youth's keen interest in the government's strategic directives and continuous efforts to support and empower them, thereby enhancing their competitiveness to work in the private sector, including industry, which plays a vital role in the national economy. The exhibition saw the convergence of over 73 industrial and services companies in the fields of iron, steel, and heavy machinery, which provides ample opportunities for our youth to pursue employment and training in the UAE's industrial sector.”

Al Mazrouei added: "Thanks to our strategic partnerships, The Industrialists Program will contribute to initially providing 500 job opportunities, accelerating private sector employment, which has seen the hiring of over 81,000 Emiratis, including nearly 31,000 since the beginning of this year. The exhibition provided a platform to showcase 'Nafis' programs and initiatives to our local talent, which upskill and empower Emiratis in the private sector. The exhibition also offered first-ever paid vocational train-to-hire vocational and immediate hiring opportunities at participating industrial companies, where Emiratis can secure employment following interviews and assessments.”

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to all those responsible for the exhibition, including strategic partners such as MoIAT, MoHRE, ADDED and ADNOC Group for their efforts and cooperation towards all that is beneficial to the UAE and its citizens.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, Director of Commercial and In-Country Value at ADNOC said:“ADNOC is very pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to enable private sector job and training opportunities for UAE nationals at The Industrialist Career Fair. Nurturing and empowering local talent is a top priority for ADNOC and we will continue to empower them to build successful careers and contribute to the UAE's economic development as we deliver on our target to locally manufacture AED 70 billion worth of industrial products under the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.”

Diverse specializations

The inaugural exhibition offered numerous diverse job and training opportunities across various fields, including engineering, scientific disciplines, information technology, supply chains, business and financial management, human resources, and accounting. It also showcased training programs across different fields.

The Industrialist Career Fair showcased opportunities for local talent in sectors including defense industries, agricultural technology, food and beverage, electric and hybrid vehicles, the service sector, oil and gas industries, packaging, advanced industries, construction and real estate, conformity and standardization, among others.

The inaugural event was aimed at enhancing collaboration with public and private sector entities in the UAE to encourage interest the National ICV Program, in addition to leveraging its incentives and enablers. The fair, part of The Industrialist Program, aligns with initiatives aimed at upskilling the next generation of Emiratis in the industrial sector.

The Industrialist Career Fair was held in line with the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, and under the National ICV Program, to empower local talent and equip them with the skills required to thrive in the private sector. As part of The Industrialist Program, the event was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and ADNOC Group. The event aimed to create more highly skilled job opportunities for Emirati talent in the private sector, in addition to providing factories with the opportunity to boost Emiratization.

The ministry launched The Industrialist Program in March 2023as part of its efforts to support the growth and development of the national industrial sector by securing job opportunities for local talent.

