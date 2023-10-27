Revealed: The Five Most Searched FTSE 100 Industrials Sector Stocks In 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A new study has revealed that BAE Systems has the most searched FTSE 100 stock in 2023 in the FTSE Industrials sector.

Investing comparison website Investing Reviews analysed Google search data for the stocks of each FTSE 100 company by combining each company's stock code alongside various stock related terms to determine which stock with the Industrials FTSE sector designation has been the most searched of 2023 so far.

BAE Systems (BA.) tops the list for the most searched FTSE 100 Industrials stock of 2023, with an average of 961,349 monthly searches in the UK. The defence company's stock is the most searched in cities such as Glasgow (27,080 average monthly searches) and Edinburgh (24,827 average monthly searches). BAE Systems was the most searched stock in 20 out of the 58 surveyed UK locales.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) is the second most searched FTSE 100 Industrials stock in 2023, with 92,121 average monthly UK searches. The aerospace company was the most searched stock in Derby, with 12,590 average monthly searches.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) has the third most searched FTSE 100 Industrials stock in 2023, with 21,728 average monthly searches. The machinery company's highest number of searches came from London, with 15,182 average monthly searches.

With 12,221 average monthly searches, IMI (IMI) is the fourth most searched FTSE 100 Industrials stock in 2023. The electronic equipment company had the most searches in London, with 3,738 average monthly searches.

Weir Group (WEIR) is the fifth most searched FTSE 100 Industrials stock in 2023, with 10,831 average monthly searches. The industrial engineering company also saw that most of its searches come from London, with 3,853 average monthly searches from the capital.

Simon Jones, CEO of Investing Reviews , said, "It is always useful to know which stocks are generating interest, as it may provide insight into which stocks may experience higher trading volumes and price swings.

BAE Systems has the most searched FTSE 100 stock in 2023 and is the most searched stock in 20 out of 58 of the surveyed UK locales. This stands to reason, as BAE Systems' stock has experienced a large increase in price since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. This is due to BAE Systems being one of the UK's primary defence companies, who have also produced a large part of the equipment the UK has given to Ukraine in military aid."

Table showing the most searched FTSE 100 stocks in 2023 with FTSE Industry classification Industrials

Credit to

Source: Google Keyword Planner

Methodology: Google keyword planner data was taken for a list of FTSE 100 stock symbols, following the template, e.g. BP. shares, BP. share price, etc. - the data showcases an aggregated total of average monthly search volume for each company since Jan 2023.