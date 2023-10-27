Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market To Grow By USD 3.77 Billion During 2022-2027 - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market 2023-2027

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the marine air conditioning systems market: Aquamare Marine Ltd., BRONSWERK GROUP Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Chongqing Acir Marine Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eberca Holding BV, Flagship Marine Inc., FRIGOMAR Srl, GEA Group AG, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc, Mabru Power Systems, MARINAIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nissin Refrigeration and Engineering Ltd., Ocean Breeze, Pompanette LLC, The Koja Group, Veco S.p.A, and Webasto SE

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 2.46% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



The

increasing merger and acquisition alliances among players is an emerging marine air conditioning systems market trend.

The unpredictable fluctuations are a result of the

growing competitiveness in the shipping industry. To minimize operating expenses, many prominent shipping companies are adding fuel-efficient ships to their fleets as well as

trimming down port assets and third-party logistics.

Challenges



Complex installation and retrofitting

challenge the growth of the

marine air conditioning systems market.

Retrofitting existing vessels with new air conditioning systems is done by various market players as

it is highly complex and

disruptive.

Marine vessels are available in different

sizes, types, and layouts, each with specific requirements for air conditioning thus,

retrofitting a standardized system that is applicable to a broad range of

vessels can be challenging and might need

customization for each application. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the

marine air conditioning systems market during the forecast period.

Key

Segments:

By product, the

chiller systems segment

is

significant during the forecast period. This

segment can be referred to as a

common type of air conditioning system that is extensively used in different applications, especially marine environments. To offer a comfortable and enjoyable experience for passengers,

there is a rising investment by ship owners

in advanced air conditioning systems, especially chiller systems.

