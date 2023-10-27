Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market To Grow By USD 3.77 Billion During 2022-2027 - Technavio


10/27/2023 2:33:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
marine air conditioning systems market size is expected to grow by USD 3.77 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a
CAGR of
2.7% during the forecast period.
The market is segmented by Product (Chiller systems, Self-contained systems, and Split systems), End-user (Leisure ships and Commercial ships), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Hence, such factors drive the growth of the marine air conditioning systems market during the forecast period.
The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the marine air conditioning systems market: Aquamare Marine Ltd., BRONSWERK GROUP Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Chongqing Acir Marine Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dometic Group AB, Eberca Holding BV, Flagship Marine Inc., FRIGOMAR Srl, GEA Group AG, Heinen and Hopman, Johnson Controls International Plc, Mabru Power Systems, MARINAIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC., Nissin Refrigeration and Engineering Ltd., Ocean Breeze, Pompanette LLC, The Koja Group, Veco S.p.A, and Webasto SE
  • Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 2.46% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The
    increasing merger and acquisition alliances among players     is an emerging marine air conditioning systems market trend.
  • The unpredictable fluctuations are a result of the
    growing competitiveness in the shipping industry.
  • To minimize operating expenses, many prominent shipping companies are adding fuel-efficient ships to their fleets as well as
    trimming down port assets and third-party logistics.

Challenges

  • Complex installation and retrofitting
     challenge the growth of the
    marine air conditioning systems market.
  • Retrofitting existing vessels with new air conditioning systems is done by various market players as
    it is highly complex and
    disruptive.
  • Marine vessels are available in different
    sizes, types, and layouts, each with specific requirements for air conditioning thus,
    retrofitting a standardized system that is applicable to a broad range of
    vessels can be challenging and might need
    customization for each application.
  • Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the
    marine air conditioning systems market during the forecast period.

Key
Segments:

By product, the
chiller systems segment
is
significant during the forecast period. This
segment can be referred to as a
common type of air conditioning system that is extensively used in different applications, especially marine environments. To offer a comfortable and enjoyable experience for passengers,
there is a rising investment by ship owners
in advanced air conditioning systems, especially chiller systems.
Related Reports:

The
Marine Powerboats Batteries Market
size is estimated to
grow
at a
CAGR of 8.6%
between 2023 and 2027. The
market size is forecast to increase by
USD 1,826.66 million.

The
marine biopolymer market
size is estimated to grow at a
CAGR of 9.07%
between 2022 and 2027. The
market size is forecast to increase by
USD 1,411.84 million.

Marine Air Conditioning Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.46

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

