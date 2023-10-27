Textile Units In Ahmedabad Move Towards Digital Printing

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (KNN) Textile processing units in Ahmedabad which have been grappling with dwindling order volumes for nearly a year are now moving towards the adoption of digital machines, reported TOI.

Naresh Sharma, former VP of the Ahmedabad Textile Processors' Association, said,“The cotton price volatility has impacted the entire value chain, making traders wary of holding significant inventories. This leads to fewer orders.”

“Around 50 process houses have purchased or placed orders for these machines in the past three months. These digital machines, mostly imported, cost between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 2.50 crore and can print orders as small as 4,000m,” he said.

P R Kankariya, chairman of Anupam Creation Pvt Ltd in Narol, said,“We probably installed the first digital printing machine in Ahmedabad five years ago. The machine offers better results in terms of quality, a key requirement in the export market, so more companies are adopting this technology.”

Aniket Agrawal, director of Prem Process House, stressed the need to adopt new technology due to rapidly changing fashion trends and intense competition in the market.

Recently, the high input costs and limited orders have left these process houses operating at just 60 per cent of their capacity. But, these units have recently begun embracing innovative technologies to navigate these challenging waters.

