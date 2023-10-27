Prime Minister Meets US Assistant Secretary Of State For Near Eastern Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today at his office with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting dealt with discussing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and how to de-escalate.

His Excellency expressed during the meeting the State of Qatar's firm position of condemning the targeting of civilians in all its forms, and that the killing of innocent civilians, especially women and children, and the practice of collective punishment was unacceptable under any pretense.

His Excellency stressed the State of Qatar's complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its besieged people.

His Excellency stressed the importance of continuing to have relief and humanitarian aid convoys reach Palestinians trapped by the bombing.

His Excellency also stressed on the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts in order to end the aggression on Gaza, and to work hard to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.