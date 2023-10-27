Sports Equipment Market Size To Grow By USD 60.3 Billion From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



Adidas AG -

The company offers sports equipment such as home workout kits, football gear.



ANTA Sports Products Ltd. -

The company offers sports equipment such as Anta Knit Running Cap, Anta Running Gloves, Anta Neck Warmer.



ASICS Corp. -

The company offers sports equipment such as marathon running shoes, tennis shoes and many other training shoes.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

·



APAC

is estimated to

account for

34%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of a wide range of sports in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea is one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global sports equipment market in APAC. Moreover, the rise in tourism in the region has had a positive impact on the market growth. Several countries such as China, Japan, and Australia are investing in developing world-class sports infrastructure and hosting international sporting events, which is advantageous as it not only attracts athletes and spectators from around the world but also generates a heightened interest in sports among the local population.



Impactful driver-

Rising health and fitness awareness among individuals

Key Trend - Rising demand for neurostimulation Major Challenges

-

Unpredictable raw material prices





Market Segmentation

The

ball games segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The global market for sports equipment includes a variety of ball games that contribute to its growth. These games are enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels and involve the use of a ball as the central element. Football is one of the most popular ball games and is played in nearly every country, with a massive following. This is because football requires minimal equipment, primarily just a ball, which makes it accessible to a wide range of people. As a result, the growth of this segment is expected to continue, driving market growth during the forecast period.

