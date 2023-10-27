HVPD Announces Rebranding To Monitra

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--HVPD, developer of championed cutting-edge products for asset condition monitoring such as patented remote monitoring technology, would like to announce today that we are rebranding and will operate under the new name Monitra.

In recent years, it has become clear that our customers benefit the most from an end-to-end solution, rather than stand-alone products and services.

Our new name, Monitra, will better reflect our company but also remove barriers for the next growth phase. We will re-emphasise our innovation, collaboration, and push for the path to operational excellence.

We provide more than just high voltage partial discharge testing/monitoring, and Monitra is emblematic of the wider turnkey support we now provide to our customers.

At the centre of this is our coherent and holistic condition data management platform, Atlas by MonitraTM.“Our commitment to research, development, and comprehensive solutions remains strong; embodied by our condition data management platform Atlas by MonitraTM.”

Robert Hvide Macleod – Chairman of Monitra

Data is visualised on a concise dashboard, with clear recommendations supported by machine learning, facilitating failure prevention. Our information privacy and cyber security is underwritten by trusted 3rd party audit, ensuring the safety and availability of data.

The rebrand process has already begun; however, you will still see HVPD branded products and materials both online and in the field. Our core offering is not going anywhere, and neither are our global team of PD experts, but as Monitra we aim to maximise the uptime of every high voltage asset worldwide. Please visit our website for more information and let us find the best solution for you.

Your Assets.

One Map.

Atlas by MonitraTM

History of HVPD

High Voltage Partial Discharge was founded in 2006, when On-line partial discharge (PD) detection products and services were still at an understanding infancy in most industries.“What is PD” was the logical starting point for us as a business.

More than just products, our team of experts has provided advice and test services for hundreds of customers; our company motto being“Our Knowledge is Your Power” has reflected this.

To date we have published more than 50 papers at international conferences as a result of our commitment to research and development, and our customers' trust in us.

HVPD has enjoyed great success as a product-focused company, with a loyal customer base around the world.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink