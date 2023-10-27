R4G Launches Join The Pet Party Sweet Benefit For Working Parents To Feed Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Love to Do Good, Feed and Pamper Your Kids...Join The Pet Party Made for You!

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals to fund nonprofits; and rewards referrals with the sweetest pet perks.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.The staffing agency is helping fund nonprofits feeding America. And creates sweet referral programs for professionals to participate and help generate more proceeds to 'Do Good.'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're using our company collaboratively to make a difference fun and rewarding! And launched Join The Pet Party for working professionals in LA to Do Something Good for You !"Why Join The Pet Party1. Use your social network to make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program and help fund nonprofits feeding America.2. Earn the sweetest pet perks to feed and pamper your kids , including; food (healthy and delivered home), grooming, and pet sitting (boarding, and walking services).3. Share your sweet pet perks with family and friends; anywhere in the USA.Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "We're using recruiting for good to share proceeds; and fund sweet benefits that improve the quality of your life!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Recruiting for Good always looks out for you; Doing Something Good for You + Community Too!Live in LA, Love to Do GOOD, feed and pamper your pet kids Join The Pet Party Made for You. Party members are invited to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America. Party members earn the sweetest pet perks; food (healthy, and delivered home), grooming, and sitting (including boarding, walking). To learn more visit Good for You + Community Too!Are you a decent human being, live in the US, and are a working professional; then, Join The Food Co-Op made for you. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn 50% of proceeds to fund food you enjoy and love to share. Co+Op members can choose to forgo any portion of proceeds; and Recruiting for Good will donate on their behalf to a nonprofit Feeding America. Good for You + Community Too!

