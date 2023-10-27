Mo'pweeze Bakery Voted One Of The 10 Best Gluten-Free Restaurants In USA Today Readers' Choice Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christine Miller-AllenDENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mo'Pweeze Bakery is thrilled to announce that they have been selected as one of the "10 Best Gluten-Free Restaurants " in the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. Located at 32 Broadway in Denville, NJ, they are the only awarded bakery in the New York Metropolitan area, a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing delicious gluten-free treats to their customers.The USA Today Readers' Choice Awards are renowned for showcasing exceptional establishments across the United States, chosen by the discerning palates of travelers, food enthusiasts, and the general public. This recognition is a remarkable achievement, underscoring Mo'Pweeze Bakery's dedication to delivering outstanding allergen free, vegan and kosher options and exceptional culinary experiences.Mo'Pweeze Bakery's Founder and Head Baker, Christine MIller-Allen, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for this prestigious recognition. She stated, "We are deeply honored to be named one of the '10 Best Gluten-Free Restaurants' by USA Today readers. At Mo'Pweeze Bakery, we have always been passionate about creating delicious, safe, and gluten-free options for our customers. Being the sole awarded bakery in the New York Metropolitan area fills us with immense pride."Mo'Pweeze Bakery has gained a reputation for its diverse range of gluten-free baked goods, including cupcakes, cookies, muffins, and bread, all prepared with premium, locally-sourced ingredients. This recognition serves as a testament to the bakery's unwavering dedication to creating delectable and safe allergen free and vegan treats that can be enjoyed by all.They Invite their valued customers, both old and new, to come and celebrate this achievement with them. "The support of our loyal patrons has been instrumental in helping us achieve this milestone, and we look forward to continuing to delight your taste buds with our gluten-free delights." Allen said.For those who have yet to experience the mouthwatering goodness of Mo'Pweeze Bakery, now is the perfect time to visit and savor their award-winning offerings. Whether you are gluten-sensitive, vegan, kosher or simply looking for extraordinary baked goods, Mo'Pweeze Bakery has something exceptional to offer.Visit the bakery at their Denville location or explore their online store to discover the flavors and delights that have earned them this prestigious recognition. To learn more about their menu, ordering options, and to stay updated with their latest creations, visit their website at .For media inquiries, please contact:Media Relations Mo'Pweeze Bakery Phone: (973) 664-7833 Email:About Mo'Pweeze Bakery: Mo'Pweeze Bakery is a renowned top 10 allergen free and vegan bakery located in the New York Metropolitan area. Founded by Christine MIller-Allen, Mo:Pweeze Bakery is dedicated to providing delicious, safe, and high-quality gluten-free baked goods that cater to the dietary needs of customers without compromising on taste. Their diverse range of treats, from cupcakes to cookies and more, has garnered acclaim and recognition, making them the only awarded bakery of their kind in the region.

