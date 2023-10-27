GBP/JPY Forecast: The Dragon Continues To Chop

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The British pound exhibited initial signs of weakness during Thursday's trading session, dropping slightly before finding support around the ¥181 level, which subsequently led to a decent rebound. This movement indicates that the market is likely to persist within the consolidation range that has been characterized by several recent trading sessions.

A notable point of resistance lies around the ¥183.75 level, which is intersected by the 50-day Exponential Moving Averag . The flat nature of this EMA suggests a continuation of the current sideways consolidation, setting the stage for more fluctuations within this trading range. Traders should prepare for ongoing back-and-forth movements in the market.

Looking at the support levels, the ¥180 mark stands out as a significant point of interest. This level is not only a large, round, and psychologically significant figure, but also a critical support that, if broken, could lead to negative consequences for the market. As of now, such a break seems unlikely, providing some stability for traders.

On the flip side, if the market manages to break out to the higher side, all eyes will be on the ¥185 level. This is another large, round, and psychologically significant figure that has previously served as a pullback point, making it a key area of focus for market participants Should Closely Monitor The USD

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is actively working to stabilize the Japanese yen. However, their commitment to maintaining low-interest rates may inadvertently contribute to a weaker yen in the long run. The potential for BoJ intervention is high at this moment, as evidenced by their recent actions in the bond market where they intervened to drive yields down. However, their ability to sustain these efforts may be limited. Lower interest rates tend to make a currency less attractive, and this is expected to continue impacting the yen.

Some analysts speculate that the pound-yen could potentially reach the ¥200 level over time. (Me included.) However, for now, the market seems to be in a phase of digestion, taking time to fully absorb the recent upward movement while awaiting the next surge of fundamental momentum. Traders should closely monitor how the dollar trades against the yen, using it as a“secondary indicator” to gauge the relative strength or weakness of the yen, helping them make more informed trading decisions in these volatile times.

