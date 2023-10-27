GBP/USD Forecast: Looks Vulnerable To Greenback Strength

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In the early trading hours of Thursday, the British pound took a significant dip, only to make a swift recovery, showing signs of resilience.

Despite this bounce back, the market is anticipated to continue its volatile behavior, with a tendency for sellers to re-emerge during rallies as we head back into bearish territory. The prevailing downtrend of the market necessitates viewing it through a bearish lens.

Reflecting on the broader picture, it appears that the British pound is holding its ground somewhat better than other USD-denominated currency pairs like the euro or the Swiss franc. This relative strength could potentially signal trading opportunities in pairs such as EUR/GBP or GBP/CHF. However, with the US dollar maintaining its dominance, driven in part by higher interest rates in the United States, the greenback's appeal doesn't seem to be waning any time soon.

Geopolitical uncertainties are driving investors towards the US dollar in search of safety, with the attractive swap rates further cementing its position. On the downside, the market is keeping a close eye on the 1.20 level, a breach of which could open the doors to a decline down to 1.1850 - a significant previous low that is likely to provide substantial support. A breakdown below this level could trigger a more extensive sell-off, potentially leading to a market meltdown Should Remain Vigilant

On the upside, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average hovers around the 1.2350 level, a price point that has proven to be crucial on multiple occasions. A surge above this level might suggest a change in trend; however, the market is currently far from achieving this. In this environment, where the US dollar continues to attract favor, the strategy of fading rallies appears to be a sensible approach. This market just doesn't look as if it is going to run higher anytime soon. The greenback continues to be favored against almost everything, so the GBP probably won't be any different.

In the end, while the British pound has showcased some resilience in the face of ongoing market challenges, the prevailing downtrend and external pressures from a robust US dollar and geopolitical concerns are likely to maintain a volatile and uncertain environment. Traders should remain vigilant and consider the broader market context when making trading decisions in this pair, especially in the context of risk appetite.

