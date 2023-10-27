'The Swiss Hotel Industry Has Survived Crises And Become Resilient'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) "Zum Glück gibt es in der Schweiz keine Kreuzfahrtschiffe"



Français (fr)

After the difficult years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Swiss hotel industry has fully recovered. As the backbone of the tourism branch, the sector employs 75,000 people and generates a yearly profit of about CHF8.5 billion ($9.4 billion). With over 38 million overnight stays (only 3.8% less than the record year of 2019), 2022 was already a year of revival. This year all signs point to a new record of overnight stays being set.

Andreas Züllig

Andreas Züllig has fostered a passion for the hotel industry since he was a child, having grown up in the hotel run by his parents. He qualified as a chef and exercised this profession. He later enrolled in the EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne. Together with his wife, he is now“host”, owner and director of the Schweizerhof Hotel in Lenzerheide (Graubünden). Züllig has been President of HotellerieSuisse since 2014. He is also involved in the governing bodies of different organisations both at the cantonal and national level, including the business federation economiesuisse.

In this favourable context, SWI swissinfo sat down with Andreas Züllig, president of HotellerieSuisse, the umbrella organisation for the industry, at the Schweizerhof Hotel in Lenzerheide, canton Graubünden. Züllig is the host and director-general of the facility.

SWI swissinfo: When you stay in a hotel, as an expert what catches your eye?

Andreas Züllig: The overall impression and atmosphere – the harmony between materials, colours and scents, but first and foremost, the attitude of the staff and their pleasure in welcoming the guests.

SWI: When it comes to tourism, Graubünden is probably performing the best nationwide. How do you explain this?

A.Z.: In our canton, tourism is really important, as it generates half of our export earnings. One important factor is that we act as an interface between northern and southern Europe. Also, our canton benefited from pioneers, such as in the accommodation sector and the mountain railways.

SWI: What are the big challenges facing the Swiss hotel industry?

A.Z.: High costs and a lack of skilled labour are our main challenges. Fortunately, thanks to a change in the law , issues related to the hotel reservation platform Booking have been resolved. Previously, the contract terms with Booking didn't allow hotels to offer better prices.

SWI: In Switzerland, around 55% of all hotel guests come from abroad. From which countries do you still see a strong potential for growth?

A.Z.: The countries of origin vary depending on the [destination]. For example, the Titlis attracts a lot of Indian guests, whereas the Chinese really like the Jungfrau. That said, I've noticed that Americans are more and more interested in Switzerland. I welcome this development given the cultural closeness between the United States and our country. The situation is more complex in the case of the Asian, Arab or Indian tourists.

SWI: What are the possible problems with tourists from a very different cultural background?

A.Z.: An excessive number of large groups of tourists from countries with a very different culture inevitably provokes tensions with the local population. Lucerne and Lauterbrunnen, for example, recently fell victim to this phenomenon. Luckily Switzerland does not receive cruise ships, which are synonymous with overtourism. It is much better to focus on quality rather than on quantity. Finally, a factor of stability is represented by the fact that almost half of our customers are nationals, who are not affected by shifts in the exchange rate.