Morocco Prize To Reward Water Security Initiatives

São Paulo – A joint initiative of Morocco and the World Water Council, the King Hassan II Great World Water Prize had its application deadline extended from October 31 to December 15. The triennial prize rewards water protection initiatives. The winner will be announced on May 18, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia, in a special ceremony during the 10th World Water Forum.

The prize is attributed to an individual or a group of natural or legal persons, public or private, and institutions and organizations that promote the protection and preservation of water resources, improvement of its management, wastewater reuse, and raise public awareness about the challenges in water consumption, protection, and waste.

According to information made public by the award organizers, candidates need to apply via the online form at and send documentation to the King Hassan II Great World Water Prize committee proving their achievements relating to the theme of this edition:“Securing water resources for food sovereignty and shared prosperity” – a motivation letter, two nomination letters from the candidate's sponsors and a summary of its contributions and projects. The contribution may be scientific, economic, technical, environmental, social, institutional, cultural or political. The winner will be chosen by a jury.

This will be the 8th edition of the prize. It was previously awarded in Kyoto (2003), Mexico City (2006), Istanbul (2009), Marseille (2012), Daegu-Gyeongbuk (2015), Brasília (2018), and Dakar ( 2022). Its previous winners were Jerson Kelman and Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, Torkil Jønch Clausen, Abdulatif Youssef Al-Hamad, the Sahara and Sahel Observatory (OSS), Abdou Maman Kane, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the Organization for the Development of the Senegal River (OMVS).

