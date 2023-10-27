Liquid Smoke Market Size To Grow By USD 23.4 Million From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Smoke Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



Azelis SA -

The company offers liquid smoke such as Scansmoke SDM 1010, which is a spray-dried smoke flavour derived from liquid smoke condensate and spray-dried glucose syrup.



B and G Foods Inc. -

The company offers liquid smoke such as Wright Hickory Flavored Liquid Smoke, and Wright Applewood.



Baumer Foods Inc. -

The company offers liquid smoke such as Figaro Hickory Liquid Smoke.

For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to

account for

37%

of the global market during

the forecast period.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is

Europe . In Europe,

growing health awareness among consumers and the healthy living trend

have increased the demand for liquid smoke. However, the rising number of organized retail outlets in the region offering liquid smoke and the increasing demand for liquid smoke among European consumers, owing to its health advantages, such as low-fat content, will boost the regional liquid smoke market during the forecast period.



Download a sample report

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Increasing number of organized retail outlets

Key Trend - Online retailing Major Challenges

- The distribution challenges



Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the

offline

segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The offline distribution channel generates revenue from sales of products in hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubhouse stores, department stores, and independent retailers. However, with consumers increasingly preferring online shopping, revenue in this segment has decreased. To survive in a competitive market, retailers are adopting new business and retail strategies such as better pricing and more comprehensive assortments.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

Related Reports:

The

sauces market

size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 5.41%

between 2022 and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 28,786.89 million.



The barbecue sauce market share is expected to increase to USD 298.85 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.37%.

