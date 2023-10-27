MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee

EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

October 27, 2023 - MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) announces that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed. In accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 01, 2022, regarding the principles and instructions for the Nomination Committee of MGI, the three largest shareholders of the Company have the right to appoint one member of the Nomination Committee each. The fourth member of the Nomination Committee shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting consists of the following members:

Tobias M. Weitzel, chairman of the board.

Dr. Gabriel Recnik, appointed by Bodhivas GmbH holding 27.1% of the shares and votes on August 31, 2023.

Hermann Dambach, appointed by Oaktree Capital Management holding 17.7% of the shares and votes on August 31, 2023. Anthony Gordon, appointed by and representing a group of shareholders (acting in concert) holding 8.4% of the shares and votes on August 31, 2023 and consisting of: Trend Finanzanalysen GmbH, Smile Autovermietung GmbH, T.E.L.L. Verwaltungs GmbH, Dawn Fitzpatrick, Sebastian Krüper, Anthony Gordon, and other private shareholders. Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by mail to; MGI – Media and Games Invest SE, attn. Nomination Committee, c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan, 6 114 35 Stockholm. or by e-mail to; no later than February 28, 2024. MGI's top 20 shareholders as of August 31, 2023 can be found on the Company's website ( Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

,

Zare

Senior Investor Relations Manager - Stockholm

+46 70 916 7932





Registered Office: MGI – Media and Games Invest SE

Stureplan 6

114 35 Stockholm, Sweden

About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; .



