India Exports Mangoes Worth $47.98 Mn In Five Months Of FY24

New Delhi, Oct 27 (KNN) India has registered a significant growth in the export of mangoes in the first five months of the current fiscal (2023-24) by exporting mangoes to the tune of USD 47.98 million, which is 19 percent higher than the previous years' value of USD 40.33 million in the same period.

With the collaboration of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and APEDA, India exported 22,963.78 MT of mangoes worth USD 48.53 million in 2022-23, while in the current year 2023-24 (April-August), India has exported 27,330.02 MT of mangoes worth USD 47.98 million, said the government on Friday.

As a part of its initiative to promote export of mangoes in the season 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and APEDA invited the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) inspector for preclearance of mangoes at irradiation facilities at Vashi, Nashik, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

India has achieved grand success in the export of Indian mangoes to the USA by registering a growth of 19 percent in comparison to the previous fiscal year. India has exported 2043 of Indian mangoes to the USA in the first five months of the current fiscal.

Besides the USA, with continuous efforts of the concerned authorities, India has exported 43.08 MT of mangoes to Japan, 110.99 MT of mangoes to New Zealand, 58 of mangoes to Australia and 4.44MT of mangoes to South Africa – a new destination.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and APEDA jointly invited inspectors from South Korea for preclearance of mangoes for exports there. This has allowed India to export 18.43 MT of mangoes after being treated at the authorized Vapour Heat Treatment facility under the joint supervision of the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage (DPPQS), India and Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA), South Korea.

There has been a significant increase in the export of mangoes in 2022-23. In the season 2023, India has exported mangoes to 41 countries by exploring new destinations such as Iran, Mauritius, Czech Republic and Nigeria.

APEDA has also participated in Seoul Food & Hotel Show to showcase Indian mangoes to promote its export. In order to commemorate the 75 years of Independence of India (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), APEDA facilitated the export of 75 eastern varieties of mangoes to Bahrain. The consignment included 5 GI-tagged varieties from the eastern region of India.

Additionally, APEDA organized a mango promotion programme or festival in active collaboration with the Missions of India of the respective countries to promote and increase the export of Indian mangoes.

APEDA in association with the Embassy of India, Brussels organized a mango tasting event for Indian mangoes. At the show, four different varieties of mangoes such as Amrapalli, Banganapalli, Kesar and Himsagar were displayed. The participants were offered all the varieties of mangoes, along with the prepared dishes that included mango lassi and mango pudding.

Further, APEDA took various initiatives in 2023 to promote the export of Indian mangoes to different International markets. A mango promotion programme was organized in Malaysia by APEDA in collaboration with High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, wherein Kesar and Banaganapalli varieties of mangoes were showcased.

Also, APEDA facilitated a consignment of mangoes to the Embassy of India, Kabul for mango promotion programme in Afghanistan. A similar show was also organized in Kuwait by APEDA in association with Embassies of India, Kuwait.

