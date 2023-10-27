India Moving In Direction To Become Leader Of 6G Technology: PM Modi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 27 (KNN)

India is moving in the direction of becoming a leader in the area of 6G technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023, PM Modi said,“We are not only expanding 5G in the country but also moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology.”

He said that be it technology, be it connectivity, be it 6G, be it AI, Cybersecurity, Semiconductors, Drones, Deep sea, the times to come are going to be completely different and it is a matter of happiness for everyone that our young generation is leading the future of the country.

"In line with 'Make in India' campaign, he said Samsung's Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple's iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India. He also mentioned that tech giant Google is going to manufacture Pixel phones in India and said "Recently, Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India. Samsung's Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple's iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India. We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones now."

The Prime Minister mentioned that India has become one of the top 3 start-up ecosystems in the world and said,“In a short span of time, we have created a century of unicorns and have become one of the top 3 start-up ecosystems in the world."

He further pointed out that India has reached 43rd position in mobile broadband speed that is a massive upgrade from previous rank of 118 and added that 4 lakh 5G base stations have been set up within one year of 5G roll-out, reported Mint.



(KNN Bureau)