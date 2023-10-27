G7 Trade Ministers' Meet To Focus On Trade & Investment Related Challenges

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 27 (KNN) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Trade Ministers' Meeting in Osaka, Japan from 28-29 October, 2023.



The Minister will also have bilateral meetings with a few G7 countries, invitee countries and a few International organisations such as WTO, on the sidelines of the outreach programs, as per the official statement.



Trade Ministers of G7 Member States hold an annual meeting with the aim to meet the current global challenges related to Trade and Investment and to set the course for a better future.



Under its Presidency this year for the G7 Trade Ministers meeting to be held during 28-29 October 2023, Japan has invited India along with a very few other invitee countries (Australia, Chile, Indonesia, and Kenya) to participate in the outreach program to be held on 28 October. Apart from them, International organisations such as WTO, ERIA and OECD have also been invited.

This year, Japan has selected contemporary topics for the outreach program namely,“How to enhance Supply Chain Resilience” and“Promote Trade and Sustainability- environment, Development and digital, including prospects for WTO MC13”.

The G7 is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, France, Canada and Germany. Additionally, the European Union (EU) is a "non-enumerated member".



G7 meetings are organized around shared values of pluralism, liberal democracy, and representative governments. G7 Members constitute 10% of the world's population but cater to around 40% of World GDP.

