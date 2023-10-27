TN Is 1St Port Of Call, Minister Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa Tells Industrialists & Investors

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Engaging with business leaders, investors, and trade and commerce representatives in Mumbai yesterday, Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, the Honourable Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, delivered a compelling message urging investment in Tamil Nadu, a State he extolled as a guarantor of comprehensive progress.





Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, delivering his Keynote Address at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) 2024 – Mumbai Investment Conclave





During his Keynote Address at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) 2024 – Mumbai Investment Conclave, Dr. Rajaa spoke about the State's stellar success story in economic growth. He underscored this was driven by effective leadership and good governance, resulting in global corporations and investors expressing keen interest in investing in the State.





"Investing in Tamil Nadu assures robust growth. This State boasts of highly skilled human resources and a governance framework rooted in progressive policies, and giving top priority to inclusivity and sustainability," Dr. Rajaa said.





Highlighting the exceptional industrial growth and diversity within Tamil Nadu, he noted, "We stand as sector leaders in automobile, electric vehicles, Global Capability Centres, renewable energy components and medical device manufacturing, among other sectors. Tamil Nadu is the premier choice for investment in this region, a fact underscored by our top rank in Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index, 2022."





The Honourable Minister also emphasized Tamil Nadu's rapid progress towards its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, facilitated by the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, responding to the visionary call of the Honourable Chief Minister.





"Our growth model is distinctive and focused on fostering uniform development across all sectors and regions. It ensures inclusivity, ensuring economic advancement's benefits touch every citizen. We are committed to policy-driven governance." Dr. Rajaa remarked.





Rajaa also spoke about the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 7th and 8th, 2024, highlighting it as the ideal platform to showcase the State's strengths and growth potential.





A section of the audience at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) 2024 – Mumbai Investment Conclave





"Under the visionary leadership of our Honourable Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin, we pursue a multi-pronged approach to attract capital-intensive investment projects, creating substantial 'high-tech' job opportunities, especially for our youth," Dr. Rajaa stated.





The global spotlight has increasingly turned to Tamil Nadu in recent years, with leading companies such as Saint-Gobain, Omron, Foxconn, Amazon, Coherent, Hitachi Energy, and many others establishing or expanding their operations in various sectors.





In his address, Mr. Hans Raj Verma IAS, Chairman & MD, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, spoke about the investment climate in the State, providing valuable insights into the opportunities available, including infrastructure enhancements and sector-specific prospects.





Mr. V. Vishnu IAS, MD and CEO, Guidance, offered a comprehensive overview of the industrial ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, sharing key insights during his presentation, focusing on strategic location and government initiatives to attract investors.





The event witnessed the active participation of diplomats and prominent industry leaders, all dedicated to accelerating the growth and development of Tamil Nadu's industrial sector, as they engaged in fruitful discussions with government officials.





About TNGIM

The Government of Tamil Nadu is hosting the Global Investors Meet 2024 to provide a platform for global and domestic players to interact and explore investment opportunities across sectors. The summit offers the perfect platform for global investors to explore industrial opportunities and other areas of bilateral, multilateral engagements.