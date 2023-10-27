Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Reports On Publication Of Low-Dose Suramin For ASD Research

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that its groundbreaking research will be published in the“Annals of General Psychiatry,” an internationally recognized scientific psychiatry publication. The research was reported in a manuscript titled“Randomized clinical trial of low-dose suramin intravenous infusions for treatment of autism spectrum disorder,” which will be published by the psychiatry publication. Written by PaxMedica chief medical officer Dr. David Hough, MD, along with nine coauthors, the article reports on the potential of monthly suramin intravenous infusions as a safe and potentially efficacious treatment for the core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”). Coauthors of the article include Alice Mao, MD; Michael Aman, PhD; Reymundo Lozano, MD, MS; Constance Smith-Hicks, MD, PhD; Veronica Martinez-Cerdeno, PhD; Michael Derby; Zachary Rome; Miel Malan, MD; and Robert Findling, MD. An open access journal emphasizing a biopsychosocial approach to illness and health, the“Annals of General Psychiatry” supports the principles of evidence-based medicine, further validating the significance of this research.“The acceptance of this manuscript represents a significant milestone in PaxMedica's continued dedication to pioneering innovative treatments for autism spectrum disorder,” said PaxMedia chief medical officer Dr. David Hough in the press release.“We are honored to contribute to the field of psychiatry with this significant research, underscoring our commitment to advancing the understanding and treatment of ASD.”

To view the full press release, visit



About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge, anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) designed to address challenging neurologic disorders. Its scope encompasses a spectrum of conditions, from neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) to the debilitating myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (“ME/CFS”), marked by both physical and cognitive burdens. PaxMedica prioritizes the advancement and evaluation of its flagship program, PAX-101 - an intravenous suramin formulation - primarily focused on ASD treatment, while also broadening clinical insights into its potential applications for conditions such as ME/CFS. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PXMD are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:



BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office



BioMedWire is powered by

IBN