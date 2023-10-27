420 With CNW - Marijuana Contaminants Could Have Health Risks For Users

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis use, whether for medical or recreational purposes,

may have adverse effects

due to the presence of harmful fungi contaminating the plants, according to a recent peer-reviewed study. The study,

published

in the“Frontiers in Microbiology” journal, employed data derived from earlier studies, combined with U.S. and international regulations related to the marijuana industry. The researchers examined various contaminants, including mucor, fusarium, penicillium, aspergillus and other fungi capable of infecting cannabis plants and generating mycotoxins.

The findings showed that specific fungi could induce infections in lung and skin tissues, with such infections being more prevalent when marijuana is smoked compared to...

