US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has claimed that the acting Afghan government benefited from US education assistance, a claim repeatedly denied by the Afghan officials with assurances regarding transparency and fairness in the distribution of aid in all areas.

The watchdog in its recent report claimed that the US funded assistance generated tax revenues through personal income taxes on Afghans employed by US-funded programs & sales tax revenue from goods purchased from landlords, contractors, and vendors.

SIGAR claimed that acting Afghan officials benefited from US education funding through establishment of fraudulent NGOs to receive donor assistance, and by infiltrating and extorting existing Afghan NGOs delivering educational assistance.

It added restrictions on women teachers, deteriorating economic situation, and decrease in quality teachers all limiting students' access to education in Afghanistan.

Although #StateDept & #USAID on-budget education assistance ceased after the Taliban takeover, both agencies continue to support Afghanistan's education sector, currently implementing six programs with estimated cost to agencies of $1.9 million & $183.3 million, respectively.

'The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) education policies reduced overall quality of education by narrowing curricula offered to Afghan students. In particular, Taliban are removing some secular subjects at all education levels to primarily focus on Islamic studies that adhere to its interpretation.

Madrassas expanding in number and into the public school system. Without secular education focused on technology, science, math, reading, and writing, students will not have skills necessary to earn a sustainable income and Afghanistan will not have skilled workforce to grow economy.

SIGAR report comes at a time when Afghan government officials on different occasions renewed its commitment to the distribution of international humanitarian aid in a transparent and fair manner.

Afghan official often encouraged international organisations to support Afghanistan's education and healthcare sector and not to mix them with politics.

Afghan authorities also reaffirmed their support to education for girls above class sixth when an appropriate environment is ensured.

