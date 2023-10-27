PM Discusses Palestinian Situation With US Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Friday at his office with the visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

The meeting dealt with discussing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and how to de-escalate.

HE Sheikh Mohamed reiterated Qatar's firm position of condemning the targeting of civilians in all its forms, and that the killing of innocent civilians, especially women and children, and the practice of collective punishment was unacceptable under any pretense.

He stressed Qatar's complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its besieged people.

He stressed the importance of continuing to have relief and humanitarian aid convoys reach Palestinians trapped by the bombing.

He also stressed on the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts in order to end the aggression on Gaza, and to work hard to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

