Solidarity With Palestine Continues

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hundreds of people, cutting across nationalities, gathered outside Imam Muhammad AbdulWahhab Mosque in Doha, for the third consecutive Friday, to declare their solidarity with Palestine. 'Free Palestine' and other pro-Palestine slogans filled the air.

