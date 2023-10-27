Georgia-Pacific Celebrates Women In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- 3BL) ATLANTA, October 27, 2023 /3BL/ - This Manufacturing Month, Georgia-Pacific celebrates the success of women in the forest products industry and recognizes the important role they play. Despite women making up just 29 percent of the industry , GP is proud to have numerous trailblazing women making an impact in non-traditional roles.

A voice leading the charge for women in manufacturing at GP is Carrie Shapiro, vice president of Sourcing Execution, who is an advocate for mentorship and visible leadership. She recently presented at the Women in Manufacturing Summit, sharing her insights and experience from being in the industry for more than 20 years. Carrie focused on what makes a great supervisor, emphasizing the value of knowing your team's talents and maximizing those talents for the success of the business. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of building and leading high-performing teams, a crucial skill for any manufacturing leader.

GP is committed to creating a work environment where everyone is empowered, regardless of their gender or background. The company provides numerous family-friendly benefits including maternity and paternity leave and adoption assistance to help remove barriers that could prevent women from reaching their full potential.

Read Carrie's interview with the National Association of Manufacturers as she shares her experiences and advice for women in this industry.

