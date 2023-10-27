Southwire Joins ENERGY STAR® Program In Partnership With The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

(MENAFN- 3BL) Supporting the company's intent to be a leader in sustainability, Southwire has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Program.

ENERGY STAR® is a well-recognized and respected voluntary program managed by the U.S. EPA, supported by U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and Natural Resources Canada, that is focused on improving energy efficiency in buildings, plants and homes.

In support of the company's Growing Green initiative, Southwire aims to reduce its environmental footprint and maintains a deep commitment to responsible growth and actively integrating environmental priorities into its core operations.

In July 2020, Southwire announced its Carbon Zero goal to eliminate or offset all of the company's Scope 1 – associated with fuel combustion – and Scope 2 – associated with electricity consumption – greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

As part of the program, Southwire will continue its commitment to protect the environment through the continuous improvement of its energy performance.

For more information about Southwire's ongoing commitment to sustainability, visit the company's Newsroom online at .