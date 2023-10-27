A Look Back At World Water Week With Kohler

(MENAFN- 3BL) World Water Week 2023 was a platform for innovation amid unprecedented water challenges. The theme "Seeds of Change: Innovative Solutions for a Waterwise World" inspired fresh approaches to water management.

Kohler Co. proudly participated, spotlighting these innovations:



KOHLER Cleanse: Water-saving, hands-free handwashing.

KOHLER Rinse: Pour-flush toilet for communities without waste management.

KOHLER Unify: Power blending for off-grid water stations. KOHLER Loope: Waterless sanitation for container-based waste.

Our Director of Innovation for Good and Sustainability, Ratish Namboothiry , contributed to discussions on life-centered design and the water-energy nexus, reaffirming our commitment to sustainability.

Thank you for joining us on the journey toward a water-wise world. Together, we're shaping a brighter future!

