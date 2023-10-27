India Tops Mint's EM Tracker For The Seventh Straight Month

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Launched in September 2019, Mint's Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 79, India topped the EM league table in September. Brazil and China were second and third, respectively.

