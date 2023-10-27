US Military Says Chinese Fighter Jet Flew 'Within 10 Feet' Of Its Plane At 'Uncontrolled Excessive Speed'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US officials said a Chinese fighter jet had travelled alarmingly close to its own carrier over the South China Sea this week. A statement released by the US Indo-Pacific Command underscored the potential for a mishap and voiced concern that the pilot was 'unaware of how close he came to causing a collision'. A similar incident in May had however prompted the Chinese government to demand that Washington end such flights over the South China Sea.A statement released late on Thursday said the Shenyang J-11 twin-engine fighter had closed on the US Air Force plane at an“uncontrolled excessive speed” and put both aircraft at risk of collision. The US military said the Chinese plane had been“flying below, in front of, and within 10 feet of” its own B-52 aircraft indicate that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to comment on the matter READ: US Worries About Escalation in Pacific as Chinese Military Steps Up ConfrontationChina has been increasingly assertive in advancing its claims over most of the South China Sea as its territorial waters – a position rejected by the US and other countries. The stance has also led to longstanding territorial disputes in one of the world's busiest trade routes. Last week, a Chinese coast guard ship and an accompanying vessel had rammed a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat off a contested shoal in the waterway latest developments came even as China's top diplomat visited Washington for several high-level meetings. Wang Yi may also interact with President Joe Biden amid efforts to stabilise US-China ties. While reports of such an interaction remain unconfirmed, the diplomatic practice of reciprocity suggests it is likely -- Blinken had met with Xi when he visited China in June between the two countries have become increasingly strained since the Trump administration slapped hefty tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in 2018. It had since deteriorated further over a range of issues, including rights abuses, the South China Sea, Taiwan, technology and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“China and the United States need to have dialogue. Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive,” Reuters quoted the top Chinese official as saying on Friday.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN27102023007365015876ID1107319993