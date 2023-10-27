Mint Explainer: Why Narayana Murthy's Call For A 70-Hour Work Week Won't Fly

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "IT companies are struggling to bring back their workers, increase utilisation rates, and convince clients that their lean benches are capable of delivering on projects. They are also losing important talent to global capability centres and wage costs remain their Achilles Heel. Amid all this, are
these companies in a position to demand 14-hour work days from employees, or to tell them what constitutes appropriate attire?
MENAFN27102023007365015876ID1107319991
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.