Reliance Retail Q2 Net Profit Up 21% To ₹2,790 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, (RRVL), the country's largest retail chain, has reported a 21% jump in its net profit for the September quarter. The company said on Friday that its net profit came in at ₹2,790 crore, up from ₹2,305 crore in the year-ago period from operations grew 19.5% from ₹57,694 crore to ₹68,937 crore, with growth momentum across consumption baskets led by food and grocery, which grew by 33%, the company said before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) from operations rose 30.8% to ₹5,607 crore from ₹4,286 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Operating leverage and continued focus on cost management initiatives resulted in an 80 bps expansion in RRVL's Ebitda margin to 8.4%.“Reliance Retail has continued to rapidly expand its offline and online presence while adding to its already impressive range of products and offerings. We are providing a fresh and friendly shopping experience across our seamless ecosystem. The strength and diversity of our Retail business model is consistently delivering robust performance,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd business expanded its network with 471 new stores, taking the total count at the end of the quarter to 18,650 stores with a combined area of 71.5 million sq ft, the company said. Meanwhile, it recorded footfalls of over 260 million across formats, an increase of 40.5% yoy. The digital-commerce and new-commerce businesses continued to grow and contributed 19% of revenue.“I am delighted to report that we have delivered yet another quarter of stellar performance and achieved an all-time high across financial metrics. The performance is a testament to our customer-centric approach,” said Isha Ambani, executive director, RRVL the quarter, RRVL completed an equity fundraise of ₹15,314 crore from global marquee investors.

The company said its consumer-electronics business maintained growth momentum with 11% growth over the past year, while the fashion and lifestyle business delivered 32% growth. Offline business also delivered robust growth despite the festive season falling entirely in the next quarter, it said.

