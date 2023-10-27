Indian Army's Light, Sound Show Illuminates Sky To Mark Infantry Day Celebration | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "On the occasion of 77th Infantry day, the Directorate General of Infantry organised 'Veer Gatha Samaaroh' at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt on Friday. A mesmerising light and sound show 'Saviours of Kashmir' illuminated the sky to commemorate the landing of Indian Army troops in Srinagar on 27 October 1947 marathons to campaigns, Indian Army organised a range of events in different parts of the country on Infantry Day. The day is celebrated every year on October 27 to acknowledge the contributions of the Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. The day also serves as a reminder that Infantry men became the first Indian Army troop that landed at Srinagar airport and saved Jammu and Kashmir from a Pakistan-backed tribal invasion.
