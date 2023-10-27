Jaipur To Auli: 8 Places To Visit In Autumn

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jaipur to Auli are 8 places to visit in Autumn, each offering distinct experiences, from Jaipur's historical charm to Auli's serene meadows, and more

Autumn in Munnar offers pleasant weather and the chance to witness the vibrant flowering of Neelakurinji plants, which occurs once every 12 years

The Pink City of India, Jaipur, is a fantastic destination in autumn. The weather is more comfortable than the scorching summer, and you can explore the historical forts, palaces

Ooty is often called the "Queen of Hill Stations" and is known for its picturesque gardens, pleasant climate, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Auli is a picturesque hill station known for its pristine ski slopes. In autumn, you can enjoy pleasant weather, and the meadows come alive with colorful wildflowers

Located in the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar is known for its strawberry farms, lush forests, and beautiful viewpoints. Autumn brings clear skies and mild temperatures

Kodaikanal is a serene hill station in the Western Ghats with beautiful lakes and lush greenery. Autumn offers a cool and pleasant climate for hiking

The Rann of Kutch comes to life with the Rann Utsav, a cultural festival celebrating the region's rich heritage. The cool weather is perfect for exploring the white salt desert

Often referred to as the "Queen of Satpura," Pachmarhi is a hill station with stunning waterfalls, caves, and lush forests. Autumn is a great time to explore the region