'Pushpa' Superstar Allu Arjun Sends Special Birthday Message To Australian Cricketer David Warner

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of David Warner's birthday, Allu Arjun extended his warm wishes to the Australian cricketer. Allu Arjun shared his birthday greetings for the renowned cricketer on his Instagram stories, joining the many well-wishers celebrating David Warner's special day. The National Award winner penned a heartfelt message, saying, "Many Happy Returns of the day to the cricket superstar @DAVIDWARNER31. WISHING YOU THE BEST OF EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND MORE..."







David Warner and Allu Arjun have a well-documented friendship, evident through their frequent social media exchanges. Earlier this year, David Warner created a buzz on the internet by wishing Allu Arjun a happy birthday, adding a touch of Pushpa style to his message. The cricketer posted a birthday wish for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor and mentioned that Allu Arjun was his daughter Isla's favourite. David Warner's message read, "Big happy birthday @alluarjunonline. Isla's favourite #pushpa."

Allu Arjun replied by sharing his own heartfelt birthday wishes for the beloved sports personality via social media. The sweet and friendly interactions between these two celebrated individuals on social platforms are undoubtedly a delight for their fans.

Australia will be taking on New Zealand in an all important World Cup battle on the 28th of October 2023. With David Warner is prime form, the Aussies will fancy their chances against the Kiwis.

Australian Squad:



Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Also Read:

ODI World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana takes a swipe at England on underestimating Sri Lanka