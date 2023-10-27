Pani Puri To Aloo Tikki Chaat: 6 Popular Chaats Across India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Certainly! India is known for its diverse and delicious street food, and chaats are an inseparable and integral part of it. Here are 6 popular chaats across India.

Pani puri uses puris filled with spicy flavour water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys. Here are 6 popular chaats across India.

Bhel puri uses puffed rice, onions, tomatoes, sev, and tangy chutneys and is popular chaat across India.

Samosa chaat is prepared and made with broken samosa topped with chole, yoghurt, chutneys, onions and coriander.

Ragda patties include aloo tikki served with a spicy white peas curry (ragda) with chutneys, onions, and sev.

Sev puri uses puris on a plate topped with mashed potatoes, chutneys, onions, and sev.

Aloo tikki chaat uses mashed potato patties (aloo tikki) served with yoghurt, imli chutney, and various spices.