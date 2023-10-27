ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Adds Crucial Runs Against South Africa After Fight From Lower-Order

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan started the ODI World Cup 2023 game on poor terms against South Africa after winning the toss and batting first at the Cheapauk Stadium. South African bowlers had an edge against Pakistan due to the poor start of the Babar Azam-led team in the power play overs.



Abdullah Shafique was the first one to get back into the dressing room after scoring 9 runs. Marco Jansen struck once again as he dismissed Imam Ul Haq for 12 runs. This was an ideal start for the Proteas under the harsh heat conditions in Chennai. Pakistan failed to take advantage of this even after winning the toss.

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan had a small 48-run partnership going which brought some stability into the collapsing situation. Babar Azam scored 50 runs as he got out right after accomplishing personal achievement. Mohammed Rizwan managed to put up 31 runs as Gerald Coetzee dismissed him.

The story of the batting collapse continued for Pakistan as they lost wickets one after the other. However, the lower-order batters came to the rescue of the Pakistan cricket team. Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan had a crucial partnership in the middle as both added 84 runs.



Saud Shakeel scored 52 runs from 52 balls while Shadab Khan managed to put up 43 runs from 36 balls. It was an eventful batting from the lower order which took Pakistan to a competitive total of 270 runs in 46.4 overs. If the batters could have stayed longer, a 300+ score couldn't have been ruled out.