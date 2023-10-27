Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, And Others Raise Fashion Bar With Stylish Attires - See Photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Witness these actresses raising the fashion stakes as they are casually spotted strolling down the street or emerging from the airport.

Priyanka Chopra, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Mandira Bedi, Malaika Arora, and Giorgia Andriani are capturing the attention and admiration of their fans.

Priyanka Chopra rocked a chic black shrug layered over a sleeveless black crop top, paired with stylish grey pants.

Nora Fatehi sizzles in her figure-hugging outfit, donning a sleek black full-sleeve top and matching black fitted pants, perfectly complemented by stylish black sunglasses.

Malaika Arora exudes radiance as she strolls down the street in a designer golden shimmering top paired with shorts, looking absolutely stunning.

Kriti Sanon exudes elegance in her red and white printed saree, beautifully complemented by a golden necklace.

Mandira Bedi was spotted at the airport, radiating chic style in a pastel pink top paired with light grey jeans.

Giorgia Andriani exudes style in her oversized light green sweatshirt, which she paired with slim black trousers, creating a trendy and chic ensemble.