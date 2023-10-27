Shahid Kapoor's Farzi To Ajith's Thunivu To Penn Badgley’S YOU And Many More To Watch This Weekend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This weekend (February 10): OTT Movies and New Web Series: In the OTT world, the second week of February is jam-packed with high-octane action, romance, humour, and drama. While Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor makes his digital debut with Farzi, Kajol's family drama Salaam Venky and Tamil superstar Ajith's Thunivu make their OTT debuts. This weekend, more fascinating movies and web programmes will be released on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Voot, and more. So grab some popcorn and settle in for a marathon viewing session.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's 'Farzi' series. "Farzi," billed as a fast-paced and edgy criminal thriller, centres around an underdog street artist's attempt to defraud a system that favours the wealthy. Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra also featured in the eight-part series. Shahid, who has appeared in films like as Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmavaat, and Jersey, stated that Farzi was the 'greatest opportunity' to cooperate with the 'best directors'.

YOU

You season 4 is one of the most anticipated series on the streaming platform. Since its announcement, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what fresh difficulties Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) life will bring. You's fourth season will be published in two parts. With the first batch of episodes from the new season about to be released in a few days, we've compiled all the information you'll need about the famous Netflix programme.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 9

Directed by: Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble

Language: English

Hansika's Love, Shaadi, And Drama

On December 4, Hansika Motwani married Sohael Khaturiya. It was a spectacular occasion, and a web series named 'Hansika's Love, Shaadi, And Drama' would be released on the same. The reality programme chronicles everything that has transpired since the actress declared her intention to marry Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers, and families race against the clock to pull off a fairy-tale wedding in only six weeks. Hansika and her family also discuss the controversy that erupted just before her wedding, threatening to destroy her perfect day.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date – February 10

Language: Hindi

Salaam Venky

Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, is due to make its internet debut. The slice-of-life drama hit theatres on December 9. The film is based on the actual tale of Kolavennu Venkatesh, a teenage chess player with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). He passed away in 2004. Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan, and Priyamani all play important parts, while Aamir Khan makes a brief appearance.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Revathy

Language: Hindi

Thunivu

Ajith holds people hostage at a bank in the action-packed film Thunivu. Police try to figure out who he is, but it's a slow-moving mystery. The film is action-packed and features Ajith with a salt-and-pepper appearance. Ajith Kumar plays a little negative persona in the action thriller. Malayalam film diva Manju Warrier plays the female protagonist, with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar also playing important parts.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 8

Directed by: H Vinoth

Language: Tamil, Telugu

The Luminaries

How did a sex worker make a living in the 1800s? The Luminaries, an award-winning limited series, is an adventure mystery set during the 1860s gold rush in New Zealand. Following Anna Wetherell's journey as she lands in Fresh Zealand from London to start a new life after being accused of murder. The drama, starring Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel, is full of twists and turns, with the truth being revealed in the series finale.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Claire McCarthy

Language: English

Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities

Immerse yourself in Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities, a romance C-Drama series. Su Mo (Li Yifeng), a Prince of the Sea Gods, and Bai Ying (Chen Yuqi), a Princess and descendant of a great sword deity, are battling for their people's independence. The two magical beings meet in a peaceful environment and are instantly drawn to each other. However, as their passion develops, they cross enemy lines and inflame enmity between the two warring sides, resulting in unexpected repercussions. Su Mo disguises herself as another entity after being ejected, while Bai Ying intends to shake up both universes and put them in danger. Will their efforts succeed in reuniting them? It is a 50-episode series with new episodes released every week.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – February 11

Directed by: Patrick Yau

Language: Hindi

Chasing Ball

C-Drama fans, it's time to get your pulse pumping with the young sports drama 'Chasing Ball.' Yan Xiaoxi, the daughter of a professional table tennis player, is the protagonist of the novel. Yan Xiaoxi, on the other hand, juggles various jobs and table tennis events to acquire money owing to her low financial background. During this time, she attracts the attention of Qi Jing Hao, the gorgeous leader of the Tengyuan Ping Pong club, who encourages her to join the Tengyuan College table tennis team. The youthful group quickly bonds, and they work together to achieve their objective of winning the National Academy Cup title. Every week, new episodes are released.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – February 8

Directed by: Su Hao Qi

Language: Hindi

Your Place Or Mine

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon feature in 'Your Place or Mine,' a new romantic comedy. The story revolves around two long-distance best friends who transform each other's lives when one decides to chase a cherished desire. The other friend offers to assist by caring after her adolescent son.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Aline Brosh McKenna

Language: English